Mamamoo to make comeback in March

The girl group Mamamoo’s tentative comeback date has been set for March 7, just two months since releasing “Paint Me” in January.



The group’s management agency has confirmed reports of the planned date for the new release, although there are possibilities for last minute date changes. They added that what format the new record will take is still undecided, whether it will be an EP, single or full-length record.



The group is rumored to have left for New Zealand on Feb. 14 to shoot the music video for the new song.



The four-piece K-pop act, consisting of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa, debuted in 2014 with the song “Mr. Ambiguous.”