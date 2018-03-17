K-pop bands Seventeen & GFriend to make Japanese debut

The K-pop boy band Seventeen and girl band GFriend will make their Japanese debut in May.



Seventeen broke the news during their concert in Japan in front of some 15,000 fans last week. The group's latest album, "Director's Cut," which was released in February has gained popularity in the country. The group has set the Japanese debut date as May 30.



Meanwhile, GFriend will also make its Japanese debut the same month. The six-member band is set to sign a contract with a major Japanese record company which will help the group to make inroads into the country.



The group has recently opened an official Japanese website.