BTS’ J-Hope to release mixtape next month

J-Hope, a member of the K-pop boy band BTS, will release a mixtape next month.



According to the group’s management agency, the 24-year-old will release a solo mixtape on March 2. It is the first time that J-Hope is releasing solo material, and he will become the third among the group’s seven members to do so.



A mixtape is a self-produced, experimental album that is released for free. The purpose of the album is to share an artist’s own musical taste and individuality.



J-Hope has been participating in songwriting and producing for many of the band’s songs.