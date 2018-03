The largest K-pop girl group Cosmic Girls or WJSN, has returned with a new album.



The new album, titled “Dream Your Dream,” is the group’s first record in eight months. The title song is an energetic dance number that speaks of the power of love.



The 13-member group comprises of both South Korean and Chinese members and released its first full-length album in June last year.



The group held a media showcase for the new EP on Tuesday.