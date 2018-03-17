iKON to perform in Japan

The boy group iKON will hold concerts in four Japanese cities later this year.



According to the group’s management, YG Entertainment, the seven-member group will tour Fukuoka, Nagoya, Tokyo and Osaka from August through December this year.



This week, group will also release a DVD of its concert at the Osaka Dome from last May. On March 13, the group’s second EP, titled “Return,” will hit the Japanese market. The album has been doing well in Korea so far, with its main track sweeping local charts for weeks since being released on Jan. 25.



The band is slated to release a new song co-written by iKON’s leader B.I and WINNER’s Song Min-ho titled “Rubber Band” on Monday.