Lee Young-ae to come back to the big screen

Top actress Lee Young-ae will be returning to the big screen for the first time in 13 years.



Her new film titled “Find Me” is expected to crank in during the first half of this year. Lee will play the role of a mother who loses her mentally disabled son. Reports suggest that casting has been completed for the film.



Lee, who shot to international fame through the period drama “Jewel in the Palace” in 2003, was last seen on the big screen through Park Chan-wook’s 2005 thriller “Sympathy for Lady Vengeance.”



The actress has stayed away from the limelight since getting married but recently made a comeback through the drama “Saimdang, Memoir of Colors.” ’



