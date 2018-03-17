Wanna One, TWICE to perform at KCON Japan

Top K-pop acts such as Wanna One and TWICE will perform at the Japanese leg of KCON, a global K-pop music and culture convention.



The three-day event will be held from April 13 at Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Chiba, east of Tokyo. Seven K-pop acts including Wanna One, TWICE, GFriend, Sunmi, 2PM and more will perform in addition to the previously announced lineup which includes groups like MOMOLAND, and Seventeen.



KCON was first launched in Irvine, California in 2012 and related events are held annually around the world. KCON Japan began in 2015 and has been expanding in size each year.



