S.M. Entertainment artists to throw joint gala concert in Dubai

EXO, Red Velvet and other K-pop artists under S.M. Entertainment will perform at the company’s joint gala concert in Dubai next month.



The “SM Town Live World Tour VI in Dubai” will be held at Autism Rocks Arena in Dubai on April 6. The concert will features top S.M. artists such as EXO, TVXQ, Super Junior and Red Velvet.



The SM Town Live series is a joint concert of recording artists under South Korea’s largest entertainment agency-record label. It was launched in 2008 and has been held in major cities around the world such as New York, Paris, Tokyo and Beijing.