Korean romance film sold to 17 countries

A local romance film has been sold to 17 countries around the world



The theatrical distribution rights to the film titled, “Be With You,” were sold to the US, Canada, Britain, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and 10 other countries.



Since opening in Korea on March 14, the film is set to open later this month in Taiwan and early April in Vietnam and Singapore.



The romance film is actually a remake of the 2004 Japanese hit with the same title. The Korean version stars So Ji-seob and Son Ye-jin.