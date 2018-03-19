Actor Park Hae-jin plants trees in China to fight against micro-dust

Actor Park Hae-jin is joining a campaign to fight against micro-dust with his fans.



The actor made a pledge to plant trees to his fans during an event for a cable TV program last year.



Park’s Chinese fans had donated 520 trees to combat desertification in western China and the actor added 6,000 trees to the donation. During a press conference for the cable TV show, Park promised his fans that he would plant the donated trees with them if the new show reaches 10% in viewership.



Park rose to fame in China for his role in the 2011 Chinese drama "Qian Duo Duo Get Married," which became a nationwide sensation.