Cho Yong-pil, Lee Sun-hee to perform at S. Korea's Pyongyang concert

Two veteran Korean pop singers will be part of South Korea’s art troupe performance in Pyeongyang next month.



Although names of all performers have yet to be announced, veteran singers Cho Yong-pil and Lee Sun-hee have been included in the art troupe that is set to perform in early April in Pyeongyang. The performance is part of a series of cultural exchanged agreed upon by the two governments.



High-level cultural delegations of the two sides will discuss details of the concert on Tuesday including the size of the art troupe and repertoire as well as the safety of the performers during their stay in the North.



Yoon Do-hyun and Baek Ji-young have also been approached to join the troupe.