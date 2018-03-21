TVXQ to return with new album

The K-pop duo, TVXQ, will return with a new full-length album later this month.



The new album marks the first team album from TVXQ since 2015 as both members only put out solo pieces since returning from mandatory military duty earlier this year.



The duo rewrote history on the Japanese Oricon music chart last year by having six albums hit the top of the weekly chart, a first by any foreign artist group. "FINE COLLECTION~Begin Again~" became their latest album to rank first on the weekly chart.



TVXQ will perform at Yokohama’s 75,000-seat Nissan Stadium for three days in June on the final leg of their third Japanese dome tour.