Veteran K-pop group Solid makes comeback

Solid, a popular 90s R&B trio, has made a comeback with a brand new album after a 21-year hiatus.



The group held a media showcase for their new album which was self-produced titled, “Into the Light” last week. The record was released March 22 at midnight.



Since their debut in 1993, the group had many hits including “Holding on to Tonight,” and sold over 4 million albums. The group had left the spotlight after releasing their fourth album in 1997.



The band's new album holds nine tracks, including three remixes of past hits. The rest are brand new songs were written and produced by member Jae Chong.



Chong said of the album, “we wanted to try someone new and contribute to the advancement of the Korean music scene.”

