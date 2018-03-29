April to release Japanese debut album next month

K-pop girl group April will be releasing its Japanese debut album next month.



The new album, titled “Tinker Bell,” will be released on April 25 becoming the group’s first Japanese album. April is also scheduled to hold a showcase event for the Album prior to its release on April 21 in Tokyo.



The group will promote their new album in Japan for two weeks through various media outlets. In Korea, April recently released its fifth EP titled, “The Blue,” and will hold a mini concert in Seoul on April 14.

