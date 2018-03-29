New boy band under JYP makes debut

Stray Kids, a new boy band under JYP Entertainment, has finally made its debut after taking over global charts with its pre-debut release.



The nine-member group was formed through a cable competition show which aired last year. Even before its debut, the group has been gathering attention as it is JYP’s first boy band in four years.



Their debut EP, “I Am Not,” is fronted by led track “District 9” and all of the eight tracks on the album have been written and composed by the members themselves.



Stray Kids’ debut showcase took place on March 25 and their debut EP will be released on the 26th.

