Choi Soo-young, better known as Sooyoung of popular girl group Girls’ Generation will be taking a leading role in an upcoming Korean/Japanese film.



Choi will be playing the leading role in “Memories of a Dead End,” which is based on a Japanese novel and depicts how a female character faces a life-changing moment. The film will begin shooting next month in Japan.



Choi has taken small roles in films such as “Hello Schoolgirl” and was also featured in a weekend drama.