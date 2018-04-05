BTS & Cho Seong-jin make Forbes' '30 Under 30 Asia' list

Global phenomenon BTS and classical pianist Cho Seong-jin have been included in Forbes’ “30 Under 30 in Asia” list this year.

The list ranks Asia’s 30 most influential people under the age of 30 in entertainment and sports. It was published in the U.S. magazine’s website on Tuesday local time.

Forbes described the boy band’s feat of becoming the first K-pop act to perform at the AMA’s last year as having “cracked the notoriously competitive U.S. market.” For the pianist, it said his performance at the 2015 Chopin Piano Competition has gained popularity worldwide, especially in Chopin’s birthplace, Poland.

Other Korean stars on the list include actress Ahn Seo-hyun, figure skater You Young, skeleton gold medalist Yun Sung-bin, LPGA golfer Park Sung-hyun and professional climber Kim Ja-in.

