K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will be holding its first Japanese tour in July.

“BLACKPINK Arena Tour 2018” will travel to three-cities, kicking off at Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka on July 24. The group will later head to Fukuoka and Chiba. In the three cities, the group will hold a total of 6 shows.

BLACKPINK is considered to be one of the most successful debuts in the K-pop scene in 2016, topping multiple music charts with its edgy hip-hop tracks, "Whistle" and "Boombayah."