EXID returns with new single

K-pop girl group EXID has made a comeback with a new single titled, “Lady.”



The bouncy dance number takes after the 90’s new jack swing style and it’s the group’s first project since “Full Moon” released in November 2017.



To promote their latest release, the four members; Junghwa, Heylin, LE and Hani, held a media showcase April 2nd. Solji was absent as she is still recovering from a surgery in January.



The group has tapped into the popular dance music style of the 80s and early 90s in their latest songs, in an homage to the American pop culture of hip hop, R&B and new jack swing of the era.



