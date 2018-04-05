Wanna One announces 13-city world tour

K-pop project band Wanna One will embark on a 13-city world tour this year.



Comprised of 11 winners from the popular survival reality show “Produce 101 Season 2,” the group will launch their world tour titled, “Wanna One World Tour – One: The World,” in Seoul later this year.



From Seoul, the tour will take them to four US cities, Singapore, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Melbourne. The exact dates and venues will be announced at a later date.



Wanna One's debut EP was one of the biggest debut albums of any K-pop act selling over 740,000 copies in 2017.

