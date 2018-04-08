BTS tops Oricon albums chart with new release

A new Japanese release by the K-pop boy band BTS has topped the Oricon albums chart.



The group’s third Japanese studio album, “Face Yourself,” was released on Wednesday and has topped Japan’s main music sales tracker as of Thursday morning.



The album also reached No. 1 on Apple iTunes album charts in 49 regions, while another track titled, “Don’t Leave Me,” topped 35 iTunes song charts.



BTS’ latest Japanese release includes Japanese versions of the group’s past hits such as “DNA’ and “Mic Drop,” released in Korea last year.



The group plans to hold fan meetings in Yokohama and Osaka later this month.