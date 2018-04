Actor Yoo Ah-in has teamed up with “The Walking Dead” star Steven Yeun in a new film titled “Burning,” slated to open in Korean theaters next month.



The film directed by Lee Chang-dong is a drama which features three young men involved in a mystery. Yoo is returning to the big screen for the first time in two years since his last film, “Like for Likes.”



Yeun has rose to fame through the popular TV series, “The Walking Dead,” and previously worked with Korean director Bong Joon-ho on “Okja.”