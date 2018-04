Red Velvet, Seventeen and other musicians are slated to participate in an annual K-pop collaboration event.



Dream Concert, in its 24th edition, will be staged at Seoul World Cup Stadium on May 12.

The lineup for this year includes Red Velvet, Seventeen, B.A.P, NCT, Lovelyz, Taemin of SHINee, GFriend, Mamamoo and 10 other acts.



The event was first launched in 1995 and has grown into an annual K-pop celebration each spring.