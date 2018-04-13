'Gonjiam' on its way to become one of the most-watched horror films in Korea

South Korean film "Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum" has become the third most-watched horror film in the country.



According to the Korean Film Council, the movie reached over 2 million cumulative audiences as of Saturday. The figure follows “A Tale of Two Sisters” which recorded 3.15 million movie-goers in 2003 and “The Phone” which recorded 2.2 million in 2002.



The film has been inspired by the Gonjiam Psychiatric Hospital which has been designated by CNN as one of the freakiest places in the world. The movie debuted at No. 1 in its first weekend following its premiere on March 28 and has been invited to the 20thFar East Film Festival in Udine, Italy.

