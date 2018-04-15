BTS' latest release becomes fastest-selling K-pop record in Japan

The latest Japanese release from boy band BTS has become the fastest-selling K-pop album in Japan to date.

The group’s third Japanese studio album titled “Face Yourself” was released on April 2 and sold 282,000 copies in its first week. According to Oricon, Japan’s main music sales tracker, the figure is a new high for a South Korean artist in terms of first week sales.

The previous K-pop record holder was girl group KARA, which sold 275,000 copies of "Super Girl" in its first week in November of 2011.

In the U.S., the album debuted at No. 43 on the Billboard 200.

