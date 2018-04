Newcomer K-pop band Noir will launch a 12-city tour in China in May.

The nine-member act, which recently made its debut through the EP album “Twenty’s Noir,” will embark on the tour next month. The exact dates and venues have yet to be announced.

The rookie band’s members include three former contestants from the popular idol audition program “Produce 101,” and is said to have amassed a sizable following in China even before its debut.