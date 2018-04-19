TWICE to release new Japanese single

K-pop girl group TWICE will release a new Japanese single in May.



The new release titled “Wake Me Up,” will be the group’s third Japanese single and will be dropped on May 16.



Since debuting in 2015, TWICE has become one of the most recognized girl groups in Korea with hits like “Cheer Up” and “TT.” The nine-member act includes two Japanese members and one Taiwanese member.



After kicking off its second world tour next month in Korea, the band will hold two concerts in Japan from late May to early June.