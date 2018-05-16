BTS tops Amazon’s pre-order list

The upcoming album for K-pop idol group BTS has topped Amazon's album pre-order list.

The new album titled “Love Yourself: Tear” is the group’s upcoming full-length album which is slated to drop May 18.

A day after pre-orders became available, the album shot to No. 1 on Amazon’s CDs & Vinyl Best Sellers list.

The previous album in the “Love Yourself” series “Love Yourself: Her” was released in September and topped the same list for six consecutive days. The album has so far sold nearly 1.5 million copies.

