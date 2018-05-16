YB to release live album of recent performance in Pyongyang

South Korean rock group YB has announced plans to release a live album of its recent performance in Pyongyang.

The band, led by frontman Yoon Do-hyun, was part of a South Korean cultural delegation which held two rare music concerts in Pyongyang earlier this month.

The 160-member art troupe included South Korean pop legend Cho Yong-pil and K-pop stars Red Velvet. A prerecording of performances was later broadcast in South Korea.

YB plans on releasing the live album, which will include three tracks of their performances during the event as “2018 YB Live in Pyongyang” through digital streaming services next week.

