Actress and member of Girls’ Generation, Yoona, will embark on an Asia tour next month.

Her agency says the singer and actress will begin the tour in Seoul on May 20 under the title, “So Wonderful Day #Story_1” and head to Thailand in July and Hong Kong in August.

Yoona debuted as a member of the popular girl group Girls’ Generation in 2007 and branched out to acting, starring in a number of hit TV series such as “You are my Destiny.”