Super Junior to hold tour in Latin America

The K-pop idol group Super Junior will launch a four-nation tour in Central and South America this week.

The team will begin the tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina and later head to Lima, Peru and Santiago, Chile. They will wrap up the series of concerts, which is the group’s first in the region in more than four years, in Mexico City, Mexico.

The group will be accompanied by Latin pop star Leslie Grace and DJ duo Play N Skillz, who were featured in Super Junior's latest song, "Lo Siento," which gained explosive reception in the region.

