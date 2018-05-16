BTS to perform at Billboard Music Awards

Korean idol group BTS will become the first K-pop group to have the honor of performing at the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs).



The group is slated to debut their new single at the event which will be held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on May 20.



The group has been nominated for the Top Social Artist award for the second consecutive year. Last year, it won the award, beating such American top artists as Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.



Two days prior to the scheduled performance, the group will drop its third studio album, "Love Yourself: Tear." Pre-orders for the album have reached 1.44 million since it became available for order on April 18.

