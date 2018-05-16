GOT7 to release new Japanese single

K-pop boy band GOT7 will release a new Japanese single in June, embarking on a nationwide promotional tour in Japan.



The new single, titled “The New Era,” is set to be pre-released on May 7 and includes the title track of the same title and another track titled “Shining on You.”



To promote the new album, GOT7 will hold a tour of six Japanese cities under the title "GOT7 Japan Fan Connecting Hall Tour 2018: The New Era." Before the album’s release, the group will launch their world tour, "GOT7 2018 World Tour Eyes On You," with concerts in Seoul on May 4-6.

