SHINee to release new album next month

The K-pop boy band SHINee will be releasing a new album next month in time for the band’s 10th debut anniversary.



According to the group’s management, SHINee is in the final stages of preparations and is expected to release the new album at the end of May. Along with the new album, the group will hold a fan meeting to celebrate their 10th anniversary on May 27.



Since their debut in 2008, SHINee has released many hit tracks such as “Love Like Oxygen” and “Ring Ding Dong.” The group recently lost one of its members, Kim Jong-hyun, in an apparent suicide after a harrowing battle against depression.

