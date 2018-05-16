Cho Yong-pil to hold 50th anniversary concert

A living legend in the K-pop scene, singer Cho Yong-pil will be celebrating 50 years as a singer with a concert tour.



Titled “Thanks to You,” Cho will kick off the tour at Seoul’s Jamsil Stadium on May 12 performing all of his hits, ranging from his earlier chart-topper, “Short Hair,” to “Hello” from his 2013 album.



The tour will continue to Daegu, Gwangju, Uijeongbu and Jeju Island. Since his debut in 1968, the 68-year-old singer has released 18 full length albums including his latest, “Hello” in 2013.

