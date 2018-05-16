Jeonju International Film Festival kicks off

The Jeonju International Film Festival (JIFF) has kicked off in the southwestern city of Jeonju on May 3.

JIFF is the largest showcase of indie and art house films in Korea with 246 films from 46 countries taking part in this year’s event. Launched in 2000, JIFF has grown to become a premiere event for alternative movies with this year marking its 19th edition.

The opening film is “Yakiniku Dragon” by Korean-Japanese director Chong Wishing which will make its world premiere in Jeonju. The closing film is American director Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs," which won the Best Director award at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year.

Organizers say this year’s festival will screen a variety of challenging and controversial films in line with the theme, “Outlet for Cinematic Expression.” The event will close on May 12.