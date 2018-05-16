SM Entertainment to open museum dedicated to K-pop

SM Entertainment, one of Korea’s leading music labels and talent management agencies, will open Korea’s first museum dedicated to K-pop.

The museum, which will feature the history of various K-pop stars, will open on May 4 at SM TOWN Coex Atrium.

SM TOWN Museum will host nine exhibits showcasing albums, videos and photobooks of K-pop stars. Visitors will also be able to take photos and film videos with SM artists through augmented reality (AR).

As Korea’s first K-pop museum, the agency hopes the venue will become a major attraction for K-pop fans to experience entertainment, exhibitions and technology in one space.