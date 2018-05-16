INFINITE’s Sungkyu to begin mandatory military service next week

The leader of popular boy band INFINITE, Kim Sung-kyu, will enlist next week.



Kim is set to join the Army as an active-duty soldier on May 14. The singer broke the news in a surprise announcement to his fans during a solo concert on May 7. He will receive basic training at a boot camp in Goseong, Gangwon Province.



Kim debuted in 2010 as the leader of INFINITE and has also released two individuals EPs. He has been making himself known as a musical star on stage.



In South Korea, all able-bodied men have to fulfill military duty for around two years.