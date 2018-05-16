SEVENTEEN to perform Cho Yong-pil’s 50th anniversary concert

The K-pop group SEVENTEEN will be opening singer Cho Yong-pil’s upcoming 50th anniversary concert.



The group’s management has announced that Cho and SEVENTEEN will be performing together during the opening stage of his sold-out concert in Seoul, slated for May 12 at Jamsil Sports Complex.



Cho is said to have invited to group after being impressed by their cover of one of his hit “Short Hair” on a TV show.



After kicking off his tour in Seoul, Cho’s concerts will be held in various cities around Korea to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his debut as a singer.