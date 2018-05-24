F.T. Island’s Choi Min-hwan announces marriage plans

Choi Min-hwan, F.T. Island’ s drummer and vocalist, has announced plans to marry his girlfriend.

Choi’s girlfriend Yulhee is a former member of the girl group LaBoum and is said to be with child. Yulhee dropped out of the girl group in November last year.

In a handwritten letter posted to his fan page, Choi announced that his wedding ceremony will be held on Oct. 19. The couple was first reported to be dating in September last year.

Since debuting in 2007, the five-member F.T. Island has been active in both Korea and Japan.

