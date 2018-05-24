Yoona to release new collaborative single

Girls’ Generation member and actress Yoona will release a new single titled, “To You” in collaboration with guitarist Lee Sang-soon.



The new single is an acoustic ballad that will remind listeners of Jeju Island as Yoona, Lee Sang-soon and his wife Lee Hyori currently appear on a reality show set against the backdrop of Jeju Island together. The song will be released through local online music stores on Sunday.



Yoona is also scheduled to start a solo fan meeting tour titled “So Wonderful Day #Story_1,” on May 20 at Sejong University in Seoul.

