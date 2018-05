Fly to the Sky’s Hwanhee will release a new single on May 22.



With the new digital single, Hwanhee will be resuming his solo career for the first time in 14 months. Hwanhee and Brian came back together as a group to release the EP “Your Season” last year.



The new song will be released at 6 p.m. on May 22 and the new track is expected to show a radically different music style compared to Hwanhee’s previous works.



BtoB’s rapper Jung ll-hoon has been featured in the new track.