T-ara member signs exclusive contract with Chinese agency

Jiyeon of the girl Group T-ara has signed an exclusive contract with a Chinese entertainment management agency.



According to Longzhen Cultural Development, the contract was signed last month and the company will be in charge of managing the singer/actor’s activities in various fields.



A day earlier, another member of the group, Hyomin, also signed a new contract with a Korean agency and she plans to release a new solo album later this year.



Since her debut in 2009 as a member of T-ara, Jiyeon has been broadening her scope as an entertainer appearing in various dramas. Jiyeon plans on hosting a fan meeting in Hong Kong with the new agency.



