Rising star actor Jung Hae-in will hold his first fan meeting in July.

The event, titled “Smile,” will take place at the Grand Peace Palace at Kyung Hee University on July 28. Similar fan meet-and-greets will also be held in Taipei, Hong Kong, and Manila after the Seoul event.

Jung made his debut on TV in 2014 and recently became popular through the hit drama series, “Something in the Rain.”