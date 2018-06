Girl group BLACKPINK will make a comeback with its first EP on June 15.

Titled “Square Up,” the group’s first EP is drawing much anticipation from fans. It is the third in the group’s “Square” series following the singles “Square One” and “Square Two.”

The group debuted in 2016 and has topped multiple music charts back to back with hit tracks such as “Whistle,” “Boombayah,” and “Playing with Fire.”

The group’s top five songs have drawn more than 100 million YouTube views.