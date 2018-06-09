Wanna One releases new record

K-pop boy group Wanna One has released a new record, the latest in its arithmetic-themed album series.



The new record, "1÷χ=1 (Undivided)," was unveiled on major music streaming stores at 6:00 p.m. Monday, June 4.



The latest release is a continuation of the 11-member project group's three previous records which have been inspired by arithmetical operations: "1X1=1 (To be One)," "1-1=0 (Nothing Without You)," and "0+1=1 (I Promise You)."



The lead track “Light,” and four other songs in the album have been produced by famous rappers like Zico and the indie rock band Nell.

