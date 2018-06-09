JYP Collaborates with China on new boy group

Major K-pop label JYP Entertainment has teamed up with the biggest music-streaming company in China to launch a new boy group.



The group called Boy Story will have six members consisting of Chinese boys in their early teens and will debut in China in September. The average age of the six members is 13 and they were hand-picked by singer and producer Park Jin-young himself through a talent recruiting show.



Ahead of their official debut, the boys have dropped three singles; "How Old Are You," "Can't Stop" and "Jump up" which were all produced by Park. They are also scheduled to unveil one more single "Hands Up,” on June 12.

