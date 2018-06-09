Actress Lee Young-ae to return to small screen

Actress Lee Young-ae will return to the small screen in a spy-romance series next year.



The new drama with the working title “Different Dream” will be broadcast worldwide next year as part of celebrations for the centenary of the establishment of the provisional Korean government during Japanese colonial rule.



The drama takes place during Japan’s colonial rule of Korea (1910-1945) and tells the story of a group of Korean independence fighters. Lee will play a surgeon who becomes hired as a spy by the Korean government-in-exile in Shanghai.



The casting for other major roles is currently under way with shooting to begin this fall.



Lee last appeared in "Saimdang, Memoir of Colors," in 2017.