Lena Park celebrates 20th anniversary with new music

Talented songstress Lena Park will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut with new releases.



Park is slated to release three records starting with a mini album titled “The Wonder 1st DS” on June 19. The upcoming release is the singer’s first record since dropping her single “Courting” in April 2017.



The mini album will be one of her two EPs, which the singer is planning to issue before coming out with her ninth studio album by the end of the year. Park’s management has said she will be holding a variety of events this year for her fans who have supported her since her debut in 1998.

