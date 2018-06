Taeyeon, the lead vocalist of Girls' Generation, is releasing a new album on June 18.



The album, titled “Something New,” is the singer’s third EP and first release since her second EP, “This Christmas: Winter is Coming,” which was released in December of 2017.



The new release is expected to show Taeyeon’s different side with songs of diverse genres.



Taeyeon debuted as a member of Girls’ Generation in 2007 and began her solo career in 2015 with her first EP, “I.”